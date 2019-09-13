Arkansas Quake Felt in Missouri

An earthquake that hit in northern Arkansas was felt in Missouri, as well. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.7 quake struck just after 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The USGS says they received over 2,000 reports from people who said they felt the quake, some from as far away as Springfield. Some in the lake area also claim to have felt the impact of the quake. It serves as a good reminder to make sure you’re ready in case of a larger event. The annual Shakeout earthquake drill will be held October 17th. Learn more about how to be prepared by visiting www.shakeout.org/centralus.