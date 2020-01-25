News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Arraignment Scheduled for Suspect in Camden County Hotel Fire

Rocco Vaglica

A Camdenton-area man accused of causing substantial damage when he set the 5-81 Motel on fire in October, 2018, has been bound over to the circuit court in Camden County. Rocco Vaglica is charged with one count of first-degree arson, a class-B felony, in connection to the fire which displaced about a dozen residents. Courthouse documents allege that Vaglica had been in an ongoing relationship with a woman staying at 5-81 before showing up and throwing a burning object through a window and then yelling that the building was on fire. Vaglica had been held on a $250-thousand cash bond pending an evaluation which was, apparently, delayed by the state before being released on an O-R bond in August, 2019. Vaglica is set to be arraigned in circuit court next month (2/19).

