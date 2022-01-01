Arrangements have been announced for a lake area powerboat racer and local businessman who passed away this past Tuesday, December 28th.

****More info:

Obituary

Adam Blake Gier, 40, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born April 3, 1981 in Springfield, Missouri. On May 2, 2020 in Osage Beach, Missouri he was united in marriage to Kimberly Ann (Allen) Gier who survives of the home.

Other survivors include,

Daughter, Savanna Grace Gier of Springfield, MO

Father, Tony Gier (Cindy Lee) of Eldon, MO

Mother, Tami McCaskill (John) of Springfield, MO

Sister, Jenna Gier of Springfield, MO

Nephew & Niece, Jude & Leighton House

Grandmother, Viola Marlin, many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins

Father & Mother in law, Gary & Trish Allen; Sister in law, Rebekah

His Grandparents, Oleph & Luvenia Gier, and Louie Marlin preceded him in death.

Adam had several business ventures and was currently preparing to take the leadership role with his sister Jenna at Gier Oil Company. He was an avid power boater and race car enthusiast; he truly lived life to the fullest. Adam was a member of Riverview Baptist Church with his wife Kimberly. He was a strong Christian man, and his faith grew stronger and stronger with each day. His circle of people was far and wide, he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Riverview Baptist Church 989 Hwy 42 Osage Beach, MO. Burial will follow at the Eldon City Cemetery.

Memorials in his name are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.

Full details here: https://www.pfheldon.com/obituary/Adam-Gier