Arrest in Auto Theft Could Be Connected to Larger Theft Ring

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says a St. Louis man stole a van from a local business. 45-year old Dale Gardner charged with one count of stealing a motor vehicle. It’s alleged that on July 30th an employee at Scott’s Concrete arrived to work and noticed a gate open and a GMC van missing. The lock on the gate had been broken. Surveillance video showed the van being stolen just before midnight. It was recovered the next day after a pursuit by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Lawrence. Gardner had been in the Camden County Jail on a probation parole violation warrant July 17th, but was released the day the van was stolen when that warrant had been recalled. He’s also a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case out of Sunrise Beach that may be connected to a larger ring. He has a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest in connection to a murder in 1995.

Filed Under: Local News

