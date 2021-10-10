Arrest In Dallas County Kidnapping Case

A 48-year-old man faces several charges after an incident last week near Buffalo High School in Dallas County. Police Chief Chris Twitchel says officers responded late Wednesday night to a reported trespassing and encountered Wayne Bartee Junior. Bartee was taken into custody and has, since, been formally charged with felony harrassment and misdemeanor charges of kidnapping, trespassing and assault. Bond was set at $7,400 with conditions that Bartee not be within 500-feet of the unidentified victim or step foot on any property owned by the Dallas County R-1 School District.