Arrest Made in Camden County Endangered Person Incident

A Camden County woman is being held on a pending charge of third-degree kidnapping after an endangered person incident reported over the weekend.

It’s being alleged that 49-year-old Melissa Lynn Walker, identified by the highway patrol as the grandmother of a 5-month-old girl, refused to return the youngster to her parents in Buffalo, Missouri, on Thursday of this past week claiming that she was more fit to care for the child.

Walker also allegedly avoided the children’s division and law enforcement claiming at one point that she was in Jefferson City area with the child.

The endangered person incident reportedly was cancelled during the early morning hours on Sunday when the child was located safe in the Osage Beach area and Walker taken to the Camden County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.