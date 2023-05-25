Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Pedestrian Death Friday In Benton County

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal pedestrian accident last Friday night on Route-B in which the driver of an unknown truck fled the scene in Benton County.

The highway patrol says 46-year-old Alisha Holt, of Cole Camp, was in the roadway when she was hit by the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is now identified as 62-year-old Edward Justice, also from Cole Camp.

Justice is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He has since been released after posting a $20-thousand bond.