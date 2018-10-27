Arrest of Lake Ozark Man Tied to Several Area Burglaries

Several burglaries around the Lake Ozark and Rocky Mount areas may have been solved with the arrest of a Lake Ozark man. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says Kaleb Henson had been identified as a suspect during the joint investigation which included a search warrant being executed and the recovery of stolen items from multiple burglaries. Henson was questioned and, allegedly, confessed to participating in several of the burglaries which were reported in early April. Henson is formally charged with three felony counts each of second-degree burglary and stealing. He had also been wanted on a felony drug charge and has, since, bonded out on both cases.