Arson Suspect to Undergo Treatment Before Facing Charges

A man accused of arson in connection to a fire at the 5-81 Motel will have to undergo treatment before he can face the charges against him. Rocco Vaglica was charged with first-degree arson last October after authorities say he threw a flaming object into the motel. That started a fire that destroyed the office and several units, displacing at least a dozen residents. It’s believed he was having relationship problems at the time. Following a forensic evaluation, Vaglica has been ordered to be committed for further mental evaluation and treatment. The next case review is scheduled for February 19th.