News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

As Use of Road Salt Increases, So Does Environmental Impact

By Leave a Comment

Use of road salt during winter weather has risen exponentially, and that’s having negative impacts on the environment as well as the roads it’s used on. That’s according to data from multiple studies and experts from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Virginia Tech, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, among others. Data shows that the country used 164,000 tons of road salt in 1940, but we now average more than 24 million tons a year. The salt eats away at the roads, leading to deterioration, and also has environmental impacts, including changing the sex of frogs.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions