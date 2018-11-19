Assault, Burglary, Resisting Arrest Charges Filed in Morgan County

An incident in Morgan County comes to an end with felony charges expected to be filed against three suspects. Although few details are currently being released, what is known is 36-year-old Dylan Vaughn faces pending charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest while 24-year-old Sage Bridwell and 20-year-old Amber Comstock are both expected to be charged with first-degree burglary. The incident, reportedly, started in Versailles before coming to an end along Highway-T. Bond for Vaughn was set at $200-thousand while the bond for, both, Bridwell and Comstock was set at $100-thousand.