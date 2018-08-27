At Least 15 Arrested by Highway, Water Patrols

The Highway and Water Patrols reported at least 15 arrests for the weekend. It began Friday night when three people from Kansas were cited for boating while intoxicated. The other 12 came Saturday and Sunday and included three additional BWI violations and three DWI violations. Among those was 23-year old Thomas Wieberg of Eldon, who was placed on a 24-hour hold shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning on pending charges of felony DWI-persistent offender, driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and no seat belt.