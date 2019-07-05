At Least Three Arrested for Alcohol-Related Offenses in Lake Area on Independence Day

The Highway Patrol reports making at least three arrests in the lake area on Independence Day. A 42-year old Columbia man was cited for BWI, no registration, and a no wake zone violation. A 32-year old St. Peters man faces a charge of BWI and no flotation device while operating a personal water craft. 45-year old Vincent Stevson of Eldon is accused of DWI-persistent offender, no insurance, and not placing a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the road.