At Least Six Killed in Deadly Weekend on State Roadways

It was a deadly weekend on highways across the state with at least six people dying from traffic accidents. The highway patrol says two people lost their lives in separate incidents in Johnson County while one each died in traffic wrecks in Franklin, Barry, Newton, and Jefferson Counties. Of the six killed, at least three were not wearing seat belts. One fatality involved a man who was killed when the horse he was riding was hit by a Dodge Ram. With the six fatalities, that brings the statewide total for the year up to 46…still about 18-percent lower than the 56 reported at the same time in 2018.