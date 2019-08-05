News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

At Least Three Boating-Related Accidents Reported Sunday

The Water Patrol reports at least three accidents on the lake over the weekend.

67-year old David Gabert of Sunrise Beach is facing pending charges of BWI resulting in physical injury and careless and imprudent boating involving an accident after his boat hit the shoreline shortly after 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 64-year old Jeanne Gabert suffered  moderate injuries in that wreck.

Sunday afternoon the driver of a boat attempting to dock in the Village Marina area used too much throttle, ramping her boat out of the water, onto the dock, where it hit the bow of a docked boat. No injuries were reported.

Sunday evening, a 57-year old woman from Kansas was seriously injured when she lost control of her PWC. She was charged with boating while intoxicated and operating a motor boat in a careless & imprudent manner.

