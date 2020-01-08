News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

At Least Two Natural Cover Fires Reported Tuesday

By Leave a Comment

At least two natural cover fires near Camdenton keep several firefighters busy for a time Tuesday afternoon. Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says one of the blazes, off of Spencer Creek, involved about two acres. The other natural cover fire, in the Garmin Hollow area, was described as substantially larger in size though an official size estimate was not immediately available Tuesday evening. Couple those two fires with a controlled burn in the State Park and it created considerable smoke being visible from several miles. Personnel from area fire districts teamed up to battle the natural cover fires, which were declared as “under control” about mid-afternoon on Tuesday. No suspected causes of the fires have been released.

