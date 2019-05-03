News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

ATC Reports More Potentially Exploding Wines from Casa De Loco

A week after the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued a warning about exploding wine bottles, there’s now more trouble for the Eldon winery behind the questionable products. The ATC says there are as many as 13 additional wines from Casa De Loco that are in danger of exploding and injuring someone. The newly-identified brands were also not submitted to ATC for registration and evaluation as required by law. The investigation is ongoing, in the meantime, anyone who has purchased one of the questionable wines should not open it. Instead, handle it very carefully and secure it, then contact the ATC. The number is 573-751-2964. www.krmsradio.com.

Newly-reported wines:                                                                    Original six wines reported:
– Area 51 Custom Red                                                                       – Applesauced Wineshine & Moonshine
– Area 51 Reserve
– Human Ink Series                                                                           – Bellini Gold
– Just Crystal                                                                                       – Coming in Hot
– Maladjusted                                                                                      – Kona Lover Port
– Manic Malvazia                                                                                – OCD
– Paranoid Pinot                                                                                 – Peachy Thoughts
– Peach Shine
– Redneck Therapy
– Simply Marvalous
– Straight Jacket Syrah
– Trumans Big Red
– Zinfandel Port

