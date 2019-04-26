ATC Warns That Some Locally Produced Wines May Explode

Wine drinkers may want to be careful before you pop the cork on your next bottle. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has issued a warning regarding a number of wines produced by Casa de Loco in Eldon. The ATC says the following wines should be secured and handled with extreme care, because they could explode:

 – Applesauced

 – Bellini Gold

 – Coming in Hot

 – Kona Lover Port

 – OCD

 – Peachy Thoughts

Those lots were not submitted to the ATC for evaluation as required by law. They were distributed to retailers in several areas, including Camdenton, Lebanon, Osage Beach, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw, and more. The ATC says they’ve received numerous reports of the bottles exploding. If you have one of the wines in question, do not attempt to open or consume it. Secure the bottle and call 573-751-2964.