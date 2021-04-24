News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

ATF Reverses Decision For Camden County – Offers To Help When Needed

By

The Sheriff of Camden County is reacting to a conversation he had with the head of the ATF in Kansas City.

It turns out the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will be helping as needed in Camden County.

“I still think they’re not going to be doing a lot of freelance work anymore” says Sheriff Tony Helms, “but anytime we need them, all we have to do is call them.”

Helms tells KRMS News it’s a reversal of the ATF’s position earlier in April when the federal office announced it would not be working with Counties in Missouri that have passed Second Amendment protection ordinances, of which Camden County is one of them “what the ordinance is, is it’s an affirmation…affirming the 2nd Amendment rights. I don’t think we were looking to change the constitution, we just wanted to make sure we were protected like the constitution says.”

Sheriff Tony Helms says that Fred Winston, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF in KC, was worried about the ordinance and how it related to other counties in Missouri have passed similar ordinances that says ATF agents could be arrested for being in a given county “most of it went to the Newton County one, where they got a little bit extreme with threatening to arrest these people. Mr. Winston was very kind, pretty much we’re here to help you….if you need us, you call us…that’s what we are here for.”

Helms believes there appears to be path forward for cooperation between Camden County and the ATF.

