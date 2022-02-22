News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News Top Stories

AT&T To Turn Off 3G Services Today

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 22, 2022 , , , ,

Today is the final day for users of AT&T cellular service to switch over to phones that can manage 4G or 5G services.

The company is shutting down it’s 3G services, meaning numerous older style phones will simply quit working.

That includes old flip phones and old devices that haven’t or can’t been upgraded, but it also includes fire and intrusion systems, home health care devices, such as life alerts, and some GPS tracking devices connected to cell service.

AT&T is making the switch today, while T-Mobile will make the change in July and Verizon will go in December.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News

Eugene Boy’s Funeral Procession Sees Hundreds Of Truckers

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Alderman Dies At The Age Of 81

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

SkyWest Looks At Options To Keep Services From Changing

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

Eugene Boy’s Funeral Procession Sees Hundreds Of Truckers

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Alderman Dies At The Age Of 81

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

SkyWest Looks At Options To Keep Services From Changing

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

AT&T To Turn Off 3G Services Today

Feb 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com