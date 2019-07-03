News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Attorney Contends Miller County Shooting Was Self Defense

A possible motive is emerging in a Miller County murder case. Larry Matthews of Tuscumbia is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year old Dalton Bishop last December. According to the transcripts from a recent hearing, though, the defense intends to claim the shooting was an act of self defense. Public Defender Justin Carver has laid groundwork to illustrate that Bishop came to Matthews’ home with the intent to cause him harm. The two had had previous altercations. On the night of the shooting, Bishop was clad in all black clothing, including a stocking cap and bandana. He was also allegedly wearing medical-style rubber gloves, presumably to conceal fingerprints. Carver also contends that Bishop was armed with an activated taser that was found at the scene of the shooting. A toxicology report also indicated that Bishop had enough methamphetamine in his system to trigger aggressive behavior known as “meth-rage.”

