Attorney General: “No Region of the State” Spared in Clergy Sex Abuse Scandal

A-G Eric Schmitt

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has concluded a review of sexual abuse against minors by clergy in Missouri’s four Roman Catholic Dioceses. The investigation included a review of all personnel records for every priest in each diocese, as well as others involved in church activities dating back to 1945, and found that abuse was widespread. It found credible allegations of abuse in 163 cases. The abuse ranged from inappropriate conversations to forcible rape. Many of the cases were covered up by the church. There have also been 12 cases identified in which the statute of limitations would not prevent prosecution. In those cases, Schmitt says there’s a reasonable likelihood of conviction. They have been formally referred to county prosecutors.

