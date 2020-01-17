Attorney General Warns of Ticket Scams Ahead of Chiefs Game

We’ve all heard the saying “if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.” Those are words of caution Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is putting out in advance of the Kansas Chiefs AFC championship game, at Arrowhead, this weekend against the Titans. Schmitt says, ahead of games like Sunday, there’s often a proliferation of counterfeit tickets and other scams that will leave you on the outside of the game and without, perhaps, hundreds of dollars that were in your pocket. Those wanting to snatch up last-minute tickets are being urged to NFL approved retailers such as the Ticket Exchange and Ticketmaster by going through the Chiefs’ official website, or something like StubHub and SeatGeek. If you have been scammed or know someone who has, you should contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Hotline or file a complaint online www.ago.mo.gov.