News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Attorney Talks About COVID Mandates And Local Businesses

By

As pushback and defiance of Washington DC’s COVID shot mandates continues, one local attorney is talking about the future relationship between businesses and their employees.

“This is going to be a huge impact as folks continue to look forward. I think employers are going to struggle with “how do I deal with this COVID 19 thing” and “How do I let people back into my business” as opposed to not” says Attorney At Law David Porter.

He tells KRMS News Lake Area businesses need to have their own plan moving ahead “Don’t let yourself get carried away with the global and national rhetoric and let that decide how you drive your business.”

Porter also talks about how the word ‘science’ is being used in ongoing COVID measures “There’s a lot of different positions on what the science is. And the science is constantly evolving. I think the idea that science is a static, that we’re going to land on a place in science and that’s where we are going to stop, that’s really really false.”

The Biden Administration’s COVID shot mandates are being condemned by the entire Camden County Commission, U-S Missouri Representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler and also Governor Mike Parson.

Porter Law handles Business, Estate Planning and Mediation in Lake Ozark.

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com