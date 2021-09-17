Attorney Talks About COVID Mandates And Local Businesses

As pushback and defiance of Washington DC’s COVID shot mandates continues, one local attorney is talking about the future relationship between businesses and their employees.

“This is going to be a huge impact as folks continue to look forward. I think employers are going to struggle with “how do I deal with this COVID 19 thing” and “How do I let people back into my business” as opposed to not” says Attorney At Law David Porter.

He tells KRMS News Lake Area businesses need to have their own plan moving ahead “Don’t let yourself get carried away with the global and national rhetoric and let that decide how you drive your business.”

Porter also talks about how the word ‘science’ is being used in ongoing COVID measures “There’s a lot of different positions on what the science is. And the science is constantly evolving. I think the idea that science is a static, that we’re going to land on a place in science and that’s where we are going to stop, that’s really really false.”

The Biden Administration’s COVID shot mandates are being condemned by the entire Camden County Commission, U-S Missouri Representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler and also Governor Mike Parson.

Porter Law handles Business, Estate Planning and Mediation in Lake Ozark.