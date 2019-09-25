Attracting, Retaining Business Focus of Special Meeting in Osage Beach

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will meet in special session Thursday evening to hear a presentation on marketing the city to prospective businesses.
The Buxton Company will present to the city the methods and data that they use to pair cities and companies with matching demographics and demand.
City Administrator Jeana Woods says Thursday’s meeting is a presentation only, with no additional action planned at this time. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.
