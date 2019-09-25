Attracting, Retaining Business Focus of Special Meeting in Osage Beach

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will meet in special session Thursday evening to hear a presentation on marketing the city to prospective businesses.

NEWS-9-25-19 Jeana Buxton 1 - 25th September 2019

The Buxton Company will present to the city the methods and data that they use to pair cities and companies with matching demographics and demand.

NEWS-9-25-19 Jeana Buxton 2 - 25th September 2019

City Administrator Jeana Woods says Thursday’s meeting is a presentation only, with no additional action planned at this time. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.