A man from Audrain, Missouri is dead after a head-on collision with a tractor trailer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Kevin Murray, 34, of Vandalia, was driving on Highway 54 north of Laddonia Friday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the oncoming traffic lanes. The report then says Murray struck the front of an oncoming 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver suffered only minor injuries.

