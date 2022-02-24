Filings for the August Primaries are underway and we’re starting to see the lineup for Camden County.

As of this morning, there is a battle for Associate Circuit Judge in division 5 between Ryan Bridges and Heather Miller, as well as a battle between Karen Clopton and Kayla Henry for Circuit Clerk.

The race for Presiding Commissioner is also a hot one, with 5 people vying for the spot, including Current Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty, former Presiding Commission Kris Franken, and new comers Nathan Patten, Lydia Porter and Ike Skelton.

Candidates running unopposed as of right now include Michael Gilley for Associate Circuit Judge Division 4, Caleb Cunningham for Prosecuting Attorney, Rowland Todd for County Clerk, Jimmy Laughlin for County Auditor, Teresa Murry for County Collector and Donnie Snelling for Recorder of Deeds.