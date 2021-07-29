August Sample Ballots For Camden And Laclede Counties On KRMSRADIO.COM

We’re just a few days away from voters heading back to the polls in two Lake Area counties.

Elections are taking place in both Camden and Laclede Counties on August 3rd.

Some of the issues voters will be looking at include a sales tax increase for the Camden County Sheriff and Water District Bonds in Laclede County.

Both county sample ballots can be found below:

For Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/august-21-sample.pdf

For Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/