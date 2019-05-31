Austin Appears in Court in Custody After Bond Revoked

A former Lake Ozark resident accused of child endangerment and drug charges is back in jail after missing a second court date. Elizabeth Austin appeared in custody and was officially served with a warrant this week after she missed a court date a week ago. That prompted the judge to revoke her bond. Austin was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after her young son suffered severe burns and was flown to a burn center in Kansas. She now has a case review scheduled for July 3rd.