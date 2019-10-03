Austin Case Bound Over to Circuit Level

A Kansas City-area woman, formerly of Lake Ozark, will stand trial on felony charges after being bound over to the Circuit Court level in Miller County. Elizabeth Austin, who also has an open drug charge in Johnson County, appeared with her attorney in Miller County Associate Circuit Court on Wednesday waiving a preliminary hearing. The case, in which Austin faces a possession charge and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, was transferred to the circuit court with a motion seeking to change her no-bond being denied by the court. It’s alleged that Austin had methamphetamine in her possession earlier this year when a young child of hers suffered severe burns in the bathtub while she was tending to another child in the apartment.