UPDATE: Authorities on the lookout for a Vehicle Stolen from a Lake Ozark Convenience Store

Vehicle has been located.

Authorities in Miller County are putting the word out looking for information about a stolen vehicle from a convenience store in Lake Ozark.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 black Chevy Trailblazer, with some front-end damage and a tow hitch. Reports indicate that the passenger, described as a white female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, took the vehicle when the driver went into the Phillips-66 on Lakeland Road. She was able to get away in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspect should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.