Authorities Release Identities of Dallas County Murder Victims

Dallas County authorities have released the names of two people killed during a suspected shootout early Sunday morning. It’s believed that Joseph and Brandy Allen were shot to death outside their home when they interrupted a robbery in progress. TV station KY3 reports that the Allens had two children, ages 18 and 14, who were not home at the time. The suspect or suspects stole the couple’s truck after they were killed. The truck was found about 15 miles from the home, having been abandoned after becoming stuck in the mud.