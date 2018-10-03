Authorities Search for Dallas County Murder Suspects in Camden County

Authorities may be closing in on two suspects wanted for a double homicide in Dallas County. Law enforcement officers from several agencies representing the Lake Area Major Case Squad were searching in the Macks Creek area Tuesday.

NEWs-10-3-18 Helms Dallas County - 3rd October 2018

That’s Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms on “The Ozarks Today” program. It’s believed that Joseph and Brandy Allen were killed when they confronted the suspects trying to steal their vehicles. A truck stolen from the scene has been recovered in Macks Creek.