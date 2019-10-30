Authorities Search for Suspect After Wreck in Miller County

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

Law enforcement in Miller County were out in the heavy rain Tuesday evening searching for a suspect. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire tells KRMS News that it began shortly before 5pm with an accident in the area around the intersection of 54 and 52. A woman involved in the wreck fled the scene. Deputies and State Patrol Troopers were involved in searching for her. Gregoire did not identify the suspect but said he believed she had warrants for her arrest. As of Wednesday morning it was unclear whether she was captured or if she got away. The Sheriff’s office had not issued a press release and there was no crash report or arrest report filed by the Patrol.