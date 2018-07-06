Authorities Seek Info on Possible Burglary Suspects

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help shed light on a recent burglary in the Sunrise Beach area. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says the alleged incident happened around 1:30 this past Sunday morning at the Bear Bottom Resort. A press release issued by the sheriff’s department indicates that three subjects were involved but does not identify any items taken during the burglary. Anyone with information should contact the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.