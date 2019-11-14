Autopsies, Toxicology Tests Ordered in Camden County Deaths Investigation

The investigation into the deaths of a Lake Ozark couple is ongoing. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says autopsies were scheduled to take place Wednesday for Anand and Kourtney Torres. Toxicology testing is also being conducted. Captain Chris Twitchel says more information will be released when the results are in, but that could take several weeks. The Torres’s were found dead in their home Sunday when deputies were called to the scene to perform a well-being check. They had three children who were not home at the time.