Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm the death of a Lebanon woman was from blunt trauma.

The body of 33 year old Hope L. Arnold, was found on Monday beside Route 66 near Hazelgreen and investigators believe it had been there for several days.

However they also believe she died on or around September 9th which is the day she was released from state prison.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Department says it’s following some leads in the case.