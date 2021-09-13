Autopsy Scheduled For Double Homicide Victims In Kaiser

Autopsies are scheduled for two people found dead in Kaiser on Wednesday, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office calling it a double homicide.

Daniel and Pam Stephan were found dead at a home on Route D.

The suspect in case was also wanted for two murders in Columbia, and Union County Sheriff’s Deputies in South Dakota found JT Mclean in a car early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Mclean had shot himself.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no timetable for the results of the autopsies, but it could take weeks before there’s new information on how the Stephans were killed.

The two people murdered in Columbia in late August were a schoolteacher in the Fulton School System and her 11-year-old daughter.