News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Autopsy Scheduled For Double Homicide Victims In Kaiser

By

Autopsies are scheduled for two people found dead in Kaiser on Wednesday, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office calling it a double homicide.

Daniel and Pam Stephan were found dead at a home on Route D.

The suspect in case was also wanted for two murders in Columbia, and Union County Sheriff’s Deputies in South Dakota found JT Mclean in a car early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Mclean had shot himself.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no timetable for the results of the autopsies, but it could take weeks before there’s new information on how the Stephans were killed.

The two people murdered in Columbia in late August were a schoolteacher in the Fulton School System and her 11-year-old daughter.

Route D Homicide 3

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com