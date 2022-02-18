News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Baby Born on I-70 Amid Winter Storm

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 18, 2022 , ,

While the winter storm stopped life in its tracks for some Missourians, it wasn’t about to stop a new one from being born. 

Boonville Police Officer Clinton Barger had the honor of driving a couple to the hospital to have their baby, when the baby decided she wasn’t waiting any longer. Boone County emergency personnel successfully navigated the icy roadways to get to the couple, who had a healthy baby girl right in the back of the ambulance on I-70, halfway to the hospital. The couple named their daughter Nova, and both baby and mother are reportedly happy and healthy.

