Babysitter Of Autistic Child Who Drowned In Lebanon Faces Charges

A woman who was babysitting a Lebanon child who drowned while in her care is now facing first-degree child endangerment charges.

The child, known as Mason, has Autism and he was under the care of Angela Coleman, when he slipped out of the home and ended up drowning in a pond.

Court documents show that Coleman had told police she had “gone upstairs” to go to the bathroom, however video surveillance in the home showed that the children were actually alone for nearly an hour.

The documents also show that one of the children informed Coleman that Mason was missing, to which she responded “If he dies, it will be my fault.”

Coleman’s being held at the Laclede County Jail and she’s scheduled for a court later this week.