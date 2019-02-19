News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Back-to-Back Barn Fires in Mid-County District Under Investigation

Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to a fire call just before 8am Tuesday on Jefferies Road in Montreal. The report indicated that a number of bales of hay were on fire inside a barn. It was the second day in a row the department was called to a barn fire, and Chief Scott Frandsen doesn’t believe it was a coincidence.

      NEWS-2-20-19 Frandsen hay fire 1 - 19th February 2019

The fire on Monday occurred shortly after midnight on Freedom Ridge Road. Tuesday morning crews worked with the property owner and used tractors to get hay bales out of the barn before the fire could spread to the structure.

