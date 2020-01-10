News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Backwater Jack’s Proposes 2,000 Seat Amphitheater

Backwater Jack’s has plans to expand with an outdoor entertainment venue. They’ve submitted a rezoning request to the Osage Beach Planning Commission. They want to rezone a 14-acre parcel to allow them construct a 2,000 seat amphitheater. The venue will have an additional 300 car parking lot. The amphitheater will be constructed at the back of Backwater Jack Cove between Sunset and Beach Drives.  A new parking area is planned off of Sunset.  The request goes before the Planning Commission at their meeting this coming Tuesday, January 14th at 6pm.

