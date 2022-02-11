News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Backwater Jacks Submits Plans to Change Ampitheater

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 10, 2022 , , , ,

There are big changes in the concept of an Amphitheater at Backwater Jacks.
Plans submitted to the Osage Beach Planning & Zoning board is now aiming to turn the unused property alongside the restaurant into an “aquatic entertainment venue.”
Officials say it will remained in the shape of an amphitheater, but would have tiered swimming pools instead of seating.
The plans call for 5 tiers of pools, along with a video board and a small music stage.
If the plans are approved, the city is still requiring that the developer rebuild Beach Drive to the venue, and cover those expenses

