News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bagnell Dam And Truman Dam Open Floodgates As Rain Continues To Swell Missouri Waterways

By

The Flood Gates are open at Bagnell Dam.

Officials with Ameren say heavy spring rains have caused both the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman lake to rise in the past few days.

At this time all of the gates at Bagnell Dam are open, and all generators are running at maximum, pushing out nearly 50,000 cubic feet per second of water down the Osage River.

The Army Corps of Engineers have also opened the flood gates at Truman Dam.

With all the water flowing downstream, it’s causing the river to rise nearly four feet and officials are cautioning property owners to take appropriate action to avoid damage to life and property.

The gates are expected to remain open until Saturday.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com