Bagnell Dam And Truman Dam Open Floodgates As Rain Continues To Swell Missouri Waterways

The Flood Gates are open at Bagnell Dam.

Officials with Ameren say heavy spring rains have caused both the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman lake to rise in the past few days.

At this time all of the gates at Bagnell Dam are open, and all generators are running at maximum, pushing out nearly 50,000 cubic feet per second of water down the Osage River.

The Army Corps of Engineers have also opened the flood gates at Truman Dam.

With all the water flowing downstream, it’s causing the river to rise nearly four feet and officials are cautioning property owners to take appropriate action to avoid damage to life and property.

The gates are expected to remain open until Saturday.