News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bagnell Dam Bridge Deck Continues To Surprise MODOT Officials With More Deterioration

By

Photo from the city of Lake Ozark.

Good things come to those who wait…that’s a philosophy MoDOT is hoping you’ll take when it comes to the renovation of the Bagnell Dam bridge.

“Right now the project is very weather related, as to whether or not they can do these bridge deck pours and we’re hoping to get a few of them done this week” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the inspection of the dam bridge revealed that more work needs to be done “We did find more deterioration when we were doing our work to get rid of the bad concrete, and so some of the concern from our bridge division is that we want to get an addition 15 to 20 years of life out of this bridge.”

If all goes according to plan, the bridge deck on the dam could open in January and there will be an 18-ton limit put in place.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com