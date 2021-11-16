Bagnell Dam Bridge Deck Continues To Surprise MODOT Officials With More Deterioration

Good things come to those who wait…that’s a philosophy MoDOT is hoping you’ll take when it comes to the renovation of the Bagnell Dam bridge.

“Right now the project is very weather related, as to whether or not they can do these bridge deck pours and we’re hoping to get a few of them done this week” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News the inspection of the dam bridge revealed that more work needs to be done “We did find more deterioration when we were doing our work to get rid of the bad concrete, and so some of the concern from our bridge division is that we want to get an addition 15 to 20 years of life out of this bridge.”

If all goes according to plan, the bridge deck on the dam could open in January and there will be an 18-ton limit put in place.