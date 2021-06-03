Bagnell Dam Bridge Rehabilitation Approved – Set For After Labor Day

The bridge over Bagnell Dam is set for rehabilitation after Labor Day.

MoDOT says a new driving surface will be added to the bridge and there will also be repairs made to the barrier walls, expansion joints and the bridge deck.

The project should take around 3 months to finish and Business 54 will be closed at the dam while the work’s being done.

MoDOT says the cost of the project will be around $1-point-six-million dollars.

The Bagnell Dam Bridge was built in 1929 and officials say the work is necessary to extend the life and integrity of the bridge.

