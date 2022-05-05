The final phase of the bagnell dam rehabilitation project is set to begin next week.

MoDot says the updates will require another temporary closure of the bridge beginning Monday, May 9th, with a scheduled reopening date of Friday, May 13th.

Those repairs are to be the final step in the project, and include the installation of an epoxy wearing surface.

****More info:

MILLER COUNTY – The final phase of rehabilitating the bridge over Bagnell Dam at the Lake of the Ozarks will require a temporary closure of the road next week.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to install an epoxy wearing surface on the bridge beginning Monday, May 9. The application of the epoxy will close Business Route 54 over the bridge until Friday afternoon, May 13.

This is the final step of a project that started last fall and required the bridge to be closed for several months. Work included repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls, as well as replacing the driving surface and repairing the adjacent sidewalk. More details on the project are available at www.modot.org/bagnelldambridge.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes around the dam while this work takes place. MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers while this final phase of the project takes place.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for project updates.