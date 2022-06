What is expected to be the final phase of the Bagnell Dam rehabilitation project will mean, at least, one more week of motorists needing to find alternate routes. MoDOT has announced that the dam will be closed, again, this week so contractors can install an epoxy wearing surface on the bridge. Details of the overall project are available on MoDOT’s website. Bagnell Dam is expected to be re-opened, again, to traffic sometime this Friday, June 9th.

