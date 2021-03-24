Bagnell Dam Party Being Planned For 90th Anniversary

There’s a party being planned for Lake of the Ozarks.

The State of Missouri is 200 years old And Bagnell Dam is 90 years old.

“So it’s the best Dam Birthday Celebration!” says Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski.

He tells KRMS News he’s looking at two dates coming up this summer “One of them is going to be June 12th, where they’re going to try and set the Guinness World Record for the biggest boat parade ever held.”

Murawski says the boat parade will raise money for the next celebration on August 10th, which could include numerous fire work displays around Lake of the Ozarks.