News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bagnell Dam Party Being Planned For 90th Anniversary

By

There’s a party being planned for Lake of the Ozarks.

The State of Missouri is 200 years old And Bagnell Dam is 90 years old.

“So it’s the best Dam Birthday Celebration!” says Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski.

He tells KRMS News he’s looking at two dates coming up this summer “One of them is going to be June 12th, where they’re going to try and set the Guinness World Record for the biggest boat parade ever held.”

Murawski says the boat parade will raise money for the next celebration on August 10th, which could include numerous fire work displays around Lake of the Ozarks.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com