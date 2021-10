Despite the cooler weather, MoDOT continues to report progress on renovations above the Bagnell Dam…

Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch goes on to tell KRMS News that the improvements being made now will keep traffic rolling back and forth over the dam for, at least, the foreseeable future…

The Bagnell Dam project is expected be complete by early December.